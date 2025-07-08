Kazakhstan discloses new investments in its north region’s agricultural sector
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In North Kazakhstan, 22 major agricultural projects are underway with investments of 17 billion tenge ($32.3 million), including 11 new dairy farms capable of producing 47,000 tons of milk annually. Previously, 23 dairy farms were established with 84.1 billion tenge ($159.8 million) invested.
