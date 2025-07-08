ADB gives thumbs up to Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 support initiative

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 8. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has wrapped up its evaluation of the COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support Program in Kazakhstan, giving it a thumbs up and declaring the program a resounding success, Trend reports via the Asian Development Bank.

The initiative was originally deployed to bolster Kazakhstan in its strategic response to the COVID-19 crisis. The initiative was anchored in three foundational tenets: optimizing the healthcare delivery framework, fortifying social safety nets, and catalyzing economic growth. Moreover, the integration of gender parity and inclusive socio-economic strategies was embedded within the program's architecture and evaluative metrics, thereby guaranteeing that marginalized demographics were not overlooked in the intervention initiatives.



The Independent Evaluation Department (IED) of ADB has ascertained that the program effectively orchestrated and mitigated the proliferation of COVID-19 across Kazakhstan. The anticipated deliverables were predominantly realized, and the initiative proficiently facilitated Kazakhstan in alleviating both the health emergency and its socio-economic ramifications.



The IED's assessment underscores the program's efficacy in not merely mitigating acute exigencies but also in establishing a robust framework for sustainable recovery trajectories. The amalgamation of gender-responsive and poverty-alleviating methodologies facilitated the provision of essential assistance to underrepresented populations throughout the pandemic, which is regarded as a pivotal component in the program’s efficacy.



The COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support Program exemplifies the efficacy of strategically allocated fiscal resources and meticulously crafted interventions in enabling nations to adeptly maneuver through crises while maintaining operational resilience.

