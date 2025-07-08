Kyrgyzstan considering new railway line to China

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 8. Kyrgyzstan is exploring the possibility of building a railway line connecting to China along the Balykchy-Bedel-Aksu route, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobayev said during the 12th World Congress on High-Speed Rail in China's Beijing, Trend reports via the government.

“Last year, both countries simultaneously opened temporary checkpoint facilities at Bedel, demonstrating readiness for practical implementation. Today, a key priority is the construction of the international highway Barskoon–Uchturfan–Aksu, meeting modern standards and capacity requirements,” Torobayev said.

During his speech, he also touched on the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project. He noted that a coordinated high-level work schedule has been approved, technical standards have been harmonized, and mechanisms for swiftly resolving emerging issues have been established.

“The Makmal transshipment station will be a key facility on Kyrgyz territory—a central element of the route, ensuring reliable and uninterrupted cargo transit between China and Uzbekistan. Plans include building logistics centers, warehouses, customs infrastructure, and multimodal services, forming a comprehensive backbone infrastructure along the corridor,” Torobayev said.

In September 2024, the Bedel checkpoint at the Kyrgyzstan-China border was officially opened with temporary infrastructure. A 58-kilometer temporary road from Barskoon to Uchturfan to Aksu along the checkpoint was constructed, along with bridges. Full-scale construction of the highway and development of customs and border infrastructure meeting international standards are expected to be jointly completed by 2027.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel