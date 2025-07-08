National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s attitude to media represents example - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8.​ National leader Heydar Aliyev's attitude to the media can serve as an example, the Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Natig Mammadli, told reporters at the conference “Role of national leader Heydar Aliyev in media development”, Trend reports.

He said Heydar Aliyev was the closest friend of journalists at all stages of his rule and placed great trust in them.

"He always highly valued the profession of a journalist. His communication with journalists, various communications, and attitude toward the media are examples. Even today, Azerbaijani journalists remember the bright and enlightened emotions of the National Leader," Natig Mammadli added.