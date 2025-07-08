Iran raising bar on check transactions
The value of checks exchanged in Iran rose 21%, and their quantity increased 22.5 percent in the second month of the Iranian year. Nearly 9.8 million checks worth 9.32 quadrillion rials ($15.4 billion) were exchanged. One million checks valued at 1.34 quadrillion rials ($2.22 billion) were refunded due to insufficient account balances.
