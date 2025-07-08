Kazakhstan experiences surge in Visa card use amid card-based contraction

Kazakhstan's Visa International card count slightly declined from 38.6 million in June 2024 to 37.9 million in June 2025. Debit cards remained steady at around 34.9 million, while credit, debit with credit limits, and prepaid cards saw decreases. Despite fewer total cards, active Visa card usage rose from 19.4 million to 20.2 million, reflecting increased cashless payment engagement.

