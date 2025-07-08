Azerbaijan participating in 47th session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee has begun its work at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, the Azerbaijani National Commission for UNESCO said in a statement, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani contingent is actively engaging in this esteemed assembly. The session will engage in a comprehensive discourse on methodologies for the safeguarding and stewardship of global heritage assets and will ratify the designation of additional world heritage sites," the commission added.

To note, the session will run until July 16.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee was instituted in 1972 under the auspices of the World Heritage Convention, which was ratified by the General Conference of UNESCO on November 16th. This intergovernmental committee is tasked with the execution of the World Heritage Convention, the curation of sites for inscription on the World Heritage List, and the stewardship of the World Heritage Fund.

