Kazakhstan's gross livestock production keeps going up in 5M2025

In the first five months of 2025, Kazakhstan saw a steady uptick in livestock numbers and gross livestock production, hitting the ground running and keeping its nose to the grindstone. The cattle, horse, camel, and poultry numbers have really taken off, while the total livestock output has soared past 1.2 billion tenge (around $2.28 million), with significant leaps in meat, milk, and egg production

