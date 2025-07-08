Kazakhstan lays its cards on table regarding its meat export ambitions

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan aims to boost meat exports to 50,000 tons annually, generating around $950 million in revenue. Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Safarov announced plans to extend preferential loans - currently at 2.5 percent interest for dairy farms - to the meat livestock sector, focusing on projects adopting Australian cattle breeding methods.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register