Kazakhstan lays its cards on table regarding its meat export ambitions
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan aims to boost meat exports to 50,000 tons annually, generating around $950 million in revenue. Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Safarov announced plans to extend preferential loans - currently at 2.5 percent interest for dairy farms - to the meat livestock sector, focusing on projects adopting Australian cattle breeding methods.
