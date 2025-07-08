Iran dismisses reports of nuclear talks proposal to US, spokesperson says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8.​ Iran has not made any proposal to the United States regarding negotiations on its nuclear program, said Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Trend reports.

Speaking to local media, Baghaei rejected recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“The claim made by U.S. President Donald Trump does not reflect the truth,” Baghaei said, responding to Trump’s assertion that Tehran had approached Washington to initiate dialogue.

Earlier, President Trump claimed that Tehran had reached out to Washington to begin talks.

The five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

