President Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to US President Donald Trump

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to US President Donald Trump, Trend reports.

''Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply shocked by the news of the devastating floods in the state of Texas, which have caused numerous casualties and destruction.

In light of this tragedy, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and the entire American people, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, and wish the injured a speedy recovery,'' the letter reads.