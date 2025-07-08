Russia's Rosatom takes helm in training staff for Kazakhstan’s nuclear ambitions
Kazakhstan and Russia’s Rosatom have started training personnel for Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant, planned for operation by 2035–2036 in the Almaty region. About 2,000 specialists will be needed, including 400 nuclear experts.
