BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope that a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be reached soon, Trend reports.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Rubio highlighted several global developments that have occurred since President Donald Trump took office.

"Hopefully, pretty soon, a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia [will be finalized]...And it hasn't even been six months. So it's a great testament to your leadership," he said.