Azerbaijan convenes civil defense leaders from ICDO member states (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, met with heads of relevant organizations of member states of the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO), Trend reports.

According to the information, Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov met with Alexander Kurenkov, Minister of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Management of the Russian Federation, Akram Thawabta, Director General of the Civil Defense Department of the State of Palestine, Yusuf Ahmed Salem Al-Shakatreh, Director of the Irbida Civil Defense Department of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and Mohammed Ali Al-Shakatreh, Deputy Head of the State Fire Service of Kuwait. Gatani, Director General of the Civil Defense Organization of the Kingdom of Bahrain Ali Mohammed Jasim Yusuf Al-Kubaisi and Director General of the Civil Defense Organization of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Hamoud bin Sulaiman Al-Faraj, who arrived in our country to participate in the 58th session of the Executive Council of the International Civil Defense Organization, held in Baku.

Greeting the guests, Minister Heydarov talked of the comprehensive measures implemented in our country under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the direction of civil defense and protection of the population from emergencies and noted that the Azerbaijani state attaches special importance to this issue.

The Minister noted that joint and coordinated actions of countries against natural disasters are important against the background that emergencies know no borders and risks increase year by year. In this sense, he stressed the central role of the International Civil Defence Organization in terms of uniting the efforts of the countries of the world, and expressed confidence that the holding of the 58th session of the organization's Executive Council in our country will be fruitful.

Expressing gratitude for the cordial meeting and hospitality, the participants of the meeting noted that the 58th session of the ICDO Executive Council held in Baku was organized at a high level.

The meetings discussed the current state and prospects of the development of relations between the relevant organizations, and also touched upon the importance of mutual exchange of experience. The sides expressed confidence that the meeting held in Baku, bilateral meetings and discussions will bring to a new level the relations between the emergency management bodies of the countries, both within the framework of MOGO and on a bilateral basis.

In the course of the meetings, a wide exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest took place.