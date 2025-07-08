Azerbaijani court sets date for next hearing in Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. On July 8, the trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, continued, Trend reports.

The open court hearing was held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samedova). The accused was provided with an interpreter in Russian, the language he knows, and a defense attorney of his choice.

Judge Zeynal Agayev explained the legal rights and obligations to victims and their legal heirs participating in the trial for the first time.

The next court session is scheduled for July 15.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).