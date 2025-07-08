Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss prospects for expanding cooperation

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, met with the delegation led by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan (NA), who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, on July 8, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the discussions, the sides highlighted the development dynamics of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan brotherly relations, which are based on mutual trust and support.

Satisfaction was expressed with the high level of political dialogue between the two countries.

The importance of interparliamentary cooperation was emphasized. It was noted that the mutually beneficial relations established between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Pakistan contribute positively to the comprehensive development of interstate relations.

The meeting also addressed prospects for expanding cooperation in various fields and other issues of mutual interest.