Kazakhstan's Atyrau taps Chinese expertise to develop local adhesive tape production
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region
During a visit to China, Serik Shapkenov, Akim of Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region, signed a cooperation memorandum between Eurasia Packing Materials and Shenyang Tiantianyuan Materials Co. The companies will jointly build an adhesive tape plant in Atyrau, using local petrochemical raw materials to boost product localization and reduce import dependence.
