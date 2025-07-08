Kazakhstan's Atyrau taps Chinese expertise to develop local adhesive tape production

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region

During a visit to China, Serik Shapkenov, Akim of Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region, signed a cooperation memorandum between Eurasia Packing Materials and Shenyang Tiantianyuan Materials Co. The companies will jointly build an adhesive tape plant in Atyrau, using local petrochemical raw materials to boost product localization and reduce import dependence.

