Azerbaijan prevents foreign video surveillance cam intrusion in offices and apartments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8.​ Cybersecurity measures have been taken regarding the seizure of video surveillance camera footage in Azerbaijan, the State Security Service (SSS) said in a statement, Trend reports.

Operational and technical measures have been taken regarding illegal actions that include unauthorized remote access to the control devices (DVR) of video surveillance cameras installed in various offices and apartments located in the territory of Azerbaijan via the global internet network, capturing video materials reflecting the secret of the personal and family life of residents living in these apartments and posting them on foreign internet information resources.

"The investigations also revealed that user accounts with the ability to monitor video surveillance cameras at various addresses in Azerbaijan in real time were put up for sale.

In connection with the fact, the SSS, together with relevant state agencies, ensured the elimination of the harmful consequences of cyber interference.

With the urgent measures taken, the addresses of the surveillance cameras that were subjected to cyber interference were identified, and a general security gap was discovered during the technical inspection of these devices, and it was established that this gap was the main factor of cyber interference.

At the same time, the relevant foreign manufacturing company was requested to eliminate the mentioned security gap, and the video footage of the cameras that were subjected to cyber interference was also removed from foreign Internet information resources.

Citizens are urged to adhere rigorously to the applicable regulations concerning information and communication devices and to use caution while utilizing equipment of uncertain origin and technical specifications," the statement reads.

