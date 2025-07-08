Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan viewing novel two-way approaches

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 8. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Zhaparov and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues during a one-on-one meeting, Trend reports, citing the office of the Kyrgyz president.

During the talks, the leaders addressed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, including the development of social infrastructure in certain regions and strengthening collaboration on multilateral platforms. Special attention was given to matters important to residents of the border areas.

Rahmon noted that relations between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are improving. He highlighted the successful completion of the state border delimitation process and the active progress being made in its demarcation.

The Tajik president also pointed to the dynamic development of trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of close cooperation in the field of security.

In turn, Zhaparov expressed gratitude for the invitation and the warm reception from the Tajik people. He stressed that completing the border delimitation was an important step in strengthening security and stability both in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as in the wider region.

The President Zhaparov articulated assurance that the delineation of the outstanding segments would be finalized promptly, in alignment with the established timeline. Japarov articulated aspirations for synergistic dialogues aimed at delineating strategic focal points for Kyrgyz-Tajik collaboration.



Subsequent to the bilateral engagement, Sadyr Zhaparov and Emomali Rahmon will advance discussions in a more comprehensive framework.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel