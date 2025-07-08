Uzbekistan strengthens co-op with Japan’s Sojitz on key development sectors

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 8. Kosuke Uemura, President and Chief Executive Officer of Japan’s Sojitz Corporation, held a meeting with Jamshid Kuchkarov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, to discuss the expansion of bilateral cooperation, zeroing in on ongoing projects that are the bread and butter of public-private partnerships (PPP), Trend reports.

The talks were also attended by senior representatives from both sides, including Yasuhide Machida, Deputy General Director of Sojitz’s Energy and Healthcare Department; Kanehisa Nango, Deputy General Director of the Aviation, Transport, and Social Infrastructure Department; as well as Uzbek Deputy Ministers Ilkhomjon Umrzakov, Otabek Fazilkarimov, Umid Abidkhadjayev, and other key officials.

Key areas of discussion included:

Joint implementation and expansion of current projects;

Infrastructure development, green transformation initiatives, and support for IT and startup ventures;

PPP projects aimed at constructing modern multi-specialty hospitals in regional areas, upgrading power transmission infrastructure to meet contemporary standards, and modernizing drinking water supply systems;

Measures to accelerate Uzbekistan’s economic growth, achieve future strategic goals, and promote comprehensive exchange of expertise.

Both parties concurred on the criticality of enhancing collaborative synergies and propelling impactful initiatives within these key domains, while simultaneously expanding the dialogue of concepts to cultivate reciprocal development.



Sojitz Corporation, inaugurated in 2004 through the strategic amalgamation of Nissho Iwai Corporation and Nichimen Corporation, stands as a preeminent entity within the Japanese trading and investment landscape (sogo shosha), executing operations across more than 50 jurisdictions globally. The enterprise's multifaceted asset allocation encompasses capital deployment in energy generation facilities, mineral extraction operations, automotive logistics frameworks, and agrarian innovation initiatives across international marketplaces.

