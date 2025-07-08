Uzbekistan propels enhancement of transportation safety reforms with new draft law

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 8. The Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan convened for a regular session during which deputies reviewed a draft law aimed at strengthening state oversight in the field of transport, Trend reports.

The proposed law introduces amendments to the Code of Administrative Responsibility, establishing new penalties for violations of safety regulations on railway and metro transport, as well as infractions related to the use of vessels and small boats. It also addresses breaches of labor and rest time requirements for drivers involved in international and intercity transportation, in accordance with national legal standards.

Specific emphasis during the session was directed towards stipulations that guarantee the integration of traffic dynamics and transportation network scalability at the pre-construction phase of development initiatives. The draft delineates a paradigm shift in infrastructural planning priorities—prioritizing the mobility ecosystem by foregrounding pedestrians, cyclists, personal mobility device users, public transit modalities, and specialized vehicular operations.



Deputies emphasized the significance and criticality of the legislation, probing into the nuances of its specific provisions. Delegates from the accountable committee and the proponents of the legislation provided comprehensive elucidations and clarifications.



The ratification of the legislative proposal is anticipated to optimize Uzbekistan’s transportation infrastructure, elevate the caliber and efficacy of transit operations, and fortify passenger security protocols.



Subsequent to the session, the legislation underwent ratification during its tertiary reading and was subsequently transmitted to the Senate for additional deliberation.

