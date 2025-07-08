President of Kazakhstan awards ICAO Council Head for aviation cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 8. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the Chairman of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Salvatore Sciacchitano, and awarded him the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) of the first degree for his contribution to the strengthening and development of international cooperation in the field of aviation, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, it was noted that Kazakhstan became the first country in the region to establish an independent Aviation Administration, which has significantly enhanced flight safety oversight. Since last year, a Permanent Representative Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan to ICAO has been operating in Montreal.

“The geography of international air transport is expanding. Currently, Kazakhstan has direct air connections with more than 30 countries, and the possibility of launching new routes to New York, Tokyo, and Singapore is being considered,” stated the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev also mentioned that new terminals were commissioned last year in Almaty, Shymkent, and Kyzylorda, and the capacity of Almaty Airport has increased sixfold - from 2.5 million to 14 million passengers per year.

The importance of the master plan for civil aviation being signed between Kazakhstan and ICAO was emphasized, as it is intended to serve as a long-term strategic roadmap for the development of the aviation sector.

In response, the ICAO Council President congratulated Kazakhstan on its achievements in civil aviation, highlighting its dynamic progress, sustainable growth, and well-structured system.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a specialized UN agency established in 1944 to regulate international civil aviation. It develops Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) that ensure the safety, efficiency, and orderly operation of air transport. Kazakhstan began its cooperation with ICAO upon gaining independence and officially became a member on March 2, 1992. Since then, Kazakhstan has participated in the organization’s work and implemented its standards and recommendations in the national aviation system.