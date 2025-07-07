Azerbaijan dismisses forged document on cultural co-op with Russia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. A fake document has circulated on various media platforms, falsely claiming putting forward initiative by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture to promote bilateral cultural cooperation with Russian, a source in the ministry told Trend.

According to the source, the document is completely fabricated and has no connection to the ministry.

“The ministry did not prepare or distribute any such document. We urge citizens and media representatives to rely only on official information published on the ministry’s official website and social media pages,” the source emphasized.