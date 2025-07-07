Azerbaijan unveils tax incentive for cashless home purchases in 1H2025

In the first six months of this year, 2,665 VAT refund applications were submitted in Azerbaijan for cashless purchases of residential and non-residential properties. Out of these, 1,768 applications totaling 14.8 million manat ($8.7 million) were paid, while 868 were rejected. The State Tax Service highlighted common reasons for rejection.

