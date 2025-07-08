Uzbek, Qatari leaders hashing out strategic projects and upcoming bilateral events

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 8. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during which the two leaders discussed ways to further enhance the strategic partnership and expand multifaceted practical cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek President’s Office.

President Mirziyoyev praised the Emir of Qatar’s active efforts in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, emphasizing their importance for regional and global security.

The leaders recognized the escalating dynamism and efficiency of bilateral interactions in recent months, underscoring notable advancements in reciprocal commerce, capital influx, and the execution of collaborative initiatives in industrial synergy and infrastructure enhancement.



A pivotal aspect of the discourse revolved around the strategic orchestration for imminent high-stakes engagements designed to enhance bilateral relations. The agenda encompasses the foundational assembly of the Coordinating Council presided over by the foreign ministers, deliberative sessions of the Intergovernmental Commission, the Business Council, and a strategic business forum.



The two leaders conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the agenda for forthcoming high-level engagements, reiterating their mutual dedication to enhancing Uzbekistan-Qatar collaboration across a multitude of sectors.



In the preceding month of May, the Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan engaged in a strategic dialogue with Iftikhar Ahmad, the Chief Financial Officer of Ali Bin Ali Holding. During the convening, both parties reached a consensus to investigate actionable frameworks for prospective synergies in critical domains such as hospitality, commerce, and the procurement of global brands. This signifies a pivotal advancement in the enhancement of economic synergies between Uzbekistan and a prominent conglomerate within the Middle Eastern business landscape.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel