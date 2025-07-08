Kazakhstan sees surge in cashless payments by mid-2025
As of June 2025, Kazakhstan has 81.2 million active payment cards issued by 17 banks and Kazpost, reflecting growing cashless payment use. Debit cards dominate (80.6 percent), followed by credit cards (15.7 percent), with prepaid and credit-limit debit cards making up 3.7 percent.
