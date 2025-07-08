Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan sign multiple agreements to enhance co-op

Photo: Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 8. During the state visit of Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Zhaparov to Tajikistan, a series of documents were signed and exchanged, further strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports, citing the Kyrgyz president’s administration.

The documents signed and exchanged include:

A joint statement by President Sadyr Zhaparov and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon;

An agreement on confidence-building measures between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan;

An agreement establishing the Kyrgyz-Tajik Intergovernmental Council;

An agreement on cooperation in geodesy, cartography, land management, cadastre, real estate registration, and remote sensing;

An agreement on cooperation in standardization, metrology, product conformity assessment, and accreditation;

An agreement on tourism cooperation;

A memorandum of cooperation in social affairs between Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration and Tajikistan’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection;

A memorandum on cooperation in civil service between Kyrgyzstan’s State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government and Tajikistan’s State Service Agency;

A cooperation program between the foreign ministries of both countries for 2026–2027;

A cooperation plan on supply, industry, and new technologies for 2025–2026 between Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Economy and Commerce and Tajikistan’s Ministry of Industry and New Technologies;

A memorandum on environmental protection and sustainable development cooperation;

A memorandum of cooperation between the national broadcasting corporations of both countries;

A memorandum between Kyrgyzstan’s Research Institute of Agriculture and Tajikistan’s Academy of Agricultural Sciences;

An agreement to establish a Business Council between the Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its Tajik counterpart.

President Sadyr Zhaparov embarked on a diplomatic mission to Tajikistan on July 8, with an anticipated presence extending through July 9, following an official invitation from President Emomali Rahmon. The visit follows the signing of the Treaty on the State Border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in Bishkek on March 13, 2025, an agreement that marked a key milestone in resolving long-standing border disputes dating back to the Soviet era and improving bilateral relations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel