BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Head of the Department of Implementation Control and Personnel Issues of the Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan, Ildirim Valiyev, was awarded the special rank of State Justice Advisor of the 3rd degree.