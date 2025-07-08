Kazakhstan sets forth initiatives for dialogue on U.S. import tariffs

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 8. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration, in response to the US tariffs targeting Kazakhstan, prepares specific proposals and initiatives to the US White House Administration aimed at improving the conditions of mutual trade, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Trade and Integration.

''Kazakhstan’s goal is to reach agreed decisions on market access and trade conditions,” the information notes.

Currently, the US side is reviewing Kazakhstan’s proposals and will inform about the date for negotiations. Kazakhstan is preparing for further talks with the American side to protect national interests and develop a sustainable trade and economic partnership.

According to the information, a uniform rate of 25 percent has been established on the entire volume of products exported from Kazakhstan to the US.



At the same time, the majority of Kazakhstan’s exports will continue to be supplied without the new tariffs due to exemptions from the new duties. This applies to key raw materials and strategic goods - oil, uranium, silver, ferroalloys, tantalum, and titanium. According to estimates, the adopted measures will not affect about 95 percent of Kazakhstan’s exports to the US.

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the US for 2024 amounted to $4.2 billion, which is 4 percent higher compared to the previous year ($4.1 billion). The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the US from January through May 2025 amounted to $1,265.8 million. Exports from Kazakhstan to the US from January through May 2025 amounted to $418.2 million.