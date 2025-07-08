Iran pulling out all stops to wrap up construction of its Ardabil-Miyaneh railway line
Iran aims to finish the Ardabil-Miyaneh railway line by the end of the current Iranian year. The government has allocated 12 trillion rials (about $19.9 million) for the project. So far, 7.9 trillion rials ($13 million) has been spent, with 4.1 trillion rials ($6.8 million) remaining.
