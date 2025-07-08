Azerbaijani MP stresses vital role of journalism in tackling upcoming challenges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8.​ Journalism is of great importance in the implementation of all the work ahead, Vugar Rahimzade, Azerbaijani MP and honored journalist, said at the conference on “Role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in media development,” Trend reports.

He noted that the holiday for journalists is also a holiday for citizens of society.

"We prepare the material we prepare for all people. This holiday is also a holiday for our people. Our Great Leader Heydar Aliyev attached great importance to the press, as in all areas. Attention and care for the press have always been one of the priorities of the authorities. Today, professional journalism is the topic.

Journalism is of great importance in the implementation of all the tasks ahead. Time has shown that the abolition of censorship was a very important decision. This decision has contributed to the development of journalism today. Today, Azerbaijani journalism has set itself the goal of operating professionally and continues to achieve success in this direction.

Currently, Azerbaijani journalism can express its position in a very organized manner," Rahimzade added.

