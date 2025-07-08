Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan observes considerable uptick in number of taxpayers
Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
The number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan grew 13 percent to 21,282 as of July 1, 2025. Active VAT payers increased by 12.5 percent to 576 during the same period. The number of active economic entities rose 6.8 percent to 6,050.
