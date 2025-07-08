Azerbaijan divulges volume of natural gas sales to Greece in 4M2025

Azerbaijan shipped 286.6 million cubic meters of natural gas to Greece in the first four months of 2025. The value of this gas amounted to $163.4 million, according to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee. While volume fell by 9.1 percent compared to last year, the export value rose 23.1 percent, increasing by $30.7 million.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register