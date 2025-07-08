Tajikistan’s Sughd Free Economic Zone sees growth in industrial output

Photo: Sughd free economic zone (FEZ)

Industrial production in Tajikistan’s Sughd Free Economic Zone continues to expand, driven by a growing number of enterprises and diversified manufacturing. The zone, located in Khujand, hosts a mix of domestic and joint ventures producing a wide range of goods. This growth reflects broader positive trends in the country’s industrial sector.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register