Baltic states tightening screws on their trilateral defense cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Deputy Minister of National Defense of Lithuania, Tomas Godliauskas, rolled up his sleeves and joined forces at a meeting of Baltic defense deputy ministers, where Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia put their heads together and struck a deal to bolster trilateral cooperation in gearing up for comprehensive defense, Trend reports.

In light of the evolving security landscape, the participants emphasized the need to focus not only on military capabilities but also on civil preparedness—particularly civil defense.

“A well-prepared and effectively functioning mobilization system, along with a robust host nation support mechanism for allies, is a critical component in implementing NATO defense plans and forms an integral part of deterrence. Coordinating these efforts trilaterally is a natural step in expanding our cooperation and reinforcing security in our region,” said Deputy Minister Godliauskas.

During the meeting, the three deputy ministers agreed to initiate discussions on developing a regional concept of comprehensive defense. The concept would focus on key cooperation areas such as mobilization planning and coordination, host nation support aligned with existing defense plans, and the organization of joint mobilization exercises. These areas were identified as top priorities requiring urgent coordination.

The stakeholders engaged in a discourse regarding the criticality of reinstating erstwhile collaborative maneuvers focused on military logistics and host nation facilitation. The Baltic states have pledged to enhance their engagement in strategic drills, with Lithuania extending an invitation to its counterparts from Estonia and Latvia to participate in the national mobilization exercise Vyčio skliautas, slated for October.



Moreover, the nations intend to enhance trilateral synergies in augmenting civil sector readiness to bolster allied contingents during operational deployments and missions.



During the convening, delegates from the Latvian Armed Forces showcased the newly procured M3 amphibious platforms, elucidating their operational capabilities and performance metrics in practical applications. The M3 platform is engineered to facilitate the strategic movement of personnel and assets over aquatic barriers, providing enhanced mobility, expedited deployment, and multifaceted operational capabilities in both terrestrial and maritime environments.

