Uzbekistan and partners seek to boost China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan Corridor
Photo: Uzbekistan Railways
Uzbekistan and its regional partners are actively advancing the development of the multimodal China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Afghanistan transport corridor. Key discussions during the 31st Investment and Trade Fair in Lanzhou focused on increasing freight volumes, launching return shipments, and enhancing logistics infrastructure. This strategic corridor, prioritized by Uzbekistan’s leadership, aims to strengthen regional connectivity amid shifting global supply chains.
