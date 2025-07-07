First China-Azerbaijan rail cargo passes via Turkmenistan
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Turkmenistan has enabled the transit of a Chinese container train to Azerbaijan via its territory. The train, organized by TULM, traveled through Kazakhstan and was shipped from Turkmenbashi port to Baku, showcasing the country's growing transit role in Eurasian logistics.
