Uzbekistan accelerates agri-tech growth with major Belarus tractor deal

Belarusian company MTZ will supply over 3,000 tractors to Uzbekistan by the end of 2025 as part of a joint industrial project. A new assembly plant has been launched in Nuravshon to produce BELARUS tractors locally, supporting Uzbekistan’s agricultural modernization.

