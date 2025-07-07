Moroccan press delegation tours Azerbaijan’s Khankendi and Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Heads and representatives of influential Moroccan media, who visited our country at the invitation of the State Committee for Diaspora Relations, visited Khankendi and Shusha, Trend reports.

According to the information, within the framework of the visit, the foreign journalists first visited Victory Square in Khankendi.

The journalists were informed about the history of the city, its current situation, social and cultural life, as well as the processes taking place in the region. The strategic importance of Khankendi, the restoration works carried out and the perspectives of further development were informed.

Afterward, the delegation visited Garabagh University. During the meeting the guests were provided with extensive information about the research directions of the University and the possibilities of international cooperation and exchanged views in this direction.

The guests traveled from Khankendi to Shusha. They visited Chidir plain, Shot monuments, Shusha fortress, Ganja gate, Isa Spring and Yukhari Govharaga mosque. They were briefed about the history of the city and Armenian vandalism against Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Shusha. They strongly condemned the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians against cultural monuments and mosques in Shusha during the occupation. The guests highly appreciated the rapid restoration, and reconstruction works carried out in the city.

Meanwhile, such visits are of great importance in terms of bringing the realities of Azerbaijan to the international community.