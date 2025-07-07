Azerbaijan builds new school to support Gubadli’s educational revival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The construction and major repair works are currently underway in 7 schools, the annual report of the Ministry of Science and Education said, Trend reports.

Moreover, it was noted that one of the main directions of activity of the Education Development Fund is “improvement of infrastructure and material and technical provision of educational institutions”. To this end, an agreement has been signed between the Fund and Silk Way West Airlines LLC.

"The cooperation envisages support for the construction of general educational institutions in various cities and districts of our country. Currently, construction and capital repair works are underway in 7 schools. Of them, 5 are located in Absheron, 1 in Kurdamir and 1 in Gubadli districts," the report says.