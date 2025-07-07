Azerbaijan's Baku inaugurates 9th meeting of heads of diplomatic services (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The opening ceremony of the 9th meeting of heads of diplomatic services on the topic "Azerbaijan's foreign policy after the restoration of sovereignty: priorities and challenges" was held at ADA University today, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

The opening ceremony was addressed by ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Issues of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev.

During the speeches, a number of directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, including the work done in the fields of economy, security, energy, culture, communications and future plans, were discussed, the current situation in the region where the country is located, as well as the international security situation were analyzed.

The opening ceremony, which discussed the expansion of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, cooperation within regional and international organizations, new directions of our foreign policy, our country's mediation, climate diplomacy efforts and future plans in this direction.

The current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the large-scale reconstruction and construction work carried out in the liberated territories, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process were discussed, and the current challenges threatening the peace process, including the importance of eliminating the territorial claims against Azerbaijan reflected in the Armenian constitution, were noted.

The consultation, which will continue on July 7-9, will include panel sessions on bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, economic, climate, energy diplomacy, connections, judicial processes, humanitarian and cultural diplomacy, international development assistance, foreign policy communication, parliamentary diplomacy, international treaties, diaspora activities, as well as increasing the efficiency of the activities of diplomatic services.

On July 9 - the professional holiday of employees of the diplomatic services of Azerbaijan, the consultation will continue its work with a special session to be held in Khankendi.

