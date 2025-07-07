Azerbaijan decreases natural gas purchase from Turkmenistan in 4M2025

Azerbaijan imported 155.3 million cubic meters of natural gas from Turkmenistan during the first four months of 2025. According to data from the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee obtained by Trend, the cost of this gas amounted to $23.3 million. This represents a decrease of 125.7 million cubic meters and $18.8 million compared to the same period last year.

