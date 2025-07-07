Kazakhstan discloses major water infrastructure plans for Akmola region

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The government of Kazakhstan has allocated 21.5 billion tenge ($40.85 million) from the Special State Fund for water infrastructure development in the Akmolinsk (Akmola) region. This includes 28 ongoing projects, with major investments in the Zerendinsky and Sandyktau districts for pipeline construction and modernization.

