Kazakhstan discloses major water infrastructure plans for Akmola region
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The government of Kazakhstan has allocated 21.5 billion tenge ($40.85 million) from the Special State Fund for water infrastructure development in the Akmolinsk (Akmola) region. This includes 28 ongoing projects, with major investments in the Zerendinsky and Sandyktau districts for pipeline construction and modernization.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy