ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 7. Russian President Vladimir Putin has put pen to paper on a law that gives the green light to a protocol, breathing new life into the intergovernmental agreement with Kazakhstan, and this deal, which is set to run until 2028, paves the way for trade and economic cooperation in the supply of oil and petroleum products from Russia to the republic, Trend reports.

The accord stipulates the provision of tariff-exempt allocations of Russian hydrocarbon derivatives to Kazakhstan, operating under the auspices of yearly indicative balances formulated by the energy ministries of the respective nations.



In accordance with the supplementary documentation, the reinstatement of the accord is imperative to uphold the pre-established parameters of collaboration between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan concerning the logistics of hydrocarbon and petroleum derivative distributions. It has been observed that for over a decade, a robust collaborative framework has been functioning consistently, engaging both governmental institutions and commercial enterprises across the two nations.



The framework additionally mandates that Russian crude and refined petroleum derivatives exported to Kazakhstan are required to undergo customs declaration processes within the Russian Federation, excluding instances involving temporary periodic customs declarations, with the exception of deliveries via pipeline transport.

The protocol was signed in Astana, Kazakhstan, on November 27, 2024. It provides for the resumption of the agreement starting January 1, 2024, and its extension until January 1, 2028. The agreement may be automatically extended for subsequent five-year periods unless either party notifies the other of its intention to terminate the agreement.

