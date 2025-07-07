Kazakhstan’s Atyrau, China’s Liaoning strengthen industrial and economic co-op

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region

The Akim of Atyrau Region, Kazakhstan, Serik Shapkenov, met with the Governor of Liaoning Province, China, Wang Xinyu, to discuss joint projects and economic cooperation. Both regions, with strong industrial and oil & gas sectors, aim to enhance bilateral ties in various fields, including petrochemicals, agriculture, tourism, and culture.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register