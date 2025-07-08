Iranian Saipa Automobile Company's revenue augments

Iran’s Saipa Automobile Company hit the ground running, seeing a 7 percent bump in revenue during the first quarter of the current Iranian year. The company raked in around 232 trillion rials ($384 million) from sales and exports. The lion's share of revenue rolled in from Tiba, Quick, and Saina cars, with a whopping 9,050 units flying off the shelves in the third month, raking in a tidy sum of 30.1 trillion rials ($50 million).

