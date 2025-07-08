Azerbaijan reveals amount of refunds from state budget in 1H2025

Azerbaijan refunded 152.39 million manat ($89.6 million) from the state budget to individuals and legal entities in the first half of 2025. The majority of the refunds were related to VAT on consumer purchases and property transactions. Additional amounts were returned for overpaid taxes, state duties, and penalties.

