Turkish FM narrates US position's delivery to Iran on nuclear discussions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The US position on the resumption of nuclear talks with Iran has been brought to the attention of the Iranian side, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told reporters, Trend reports.

He held out hope that a diplomatic fix to the pickle between the US and Iran would be on the horizon soon.

Fidan noted that three days ago, the presidents of Iran and Türkiye met in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi and discussed a number of issues. During the diplomatic engagement between the Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers in Khankendi, a comprehensive dialogue transpired regarding the cessation of hostilities and the procedural framework for the continuation of the peace process. Furthermore, this matter was prominently featured in the discourse during a recent convening with the US Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, just four days prior.

To recall, on the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage

In addition, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," President of the US Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.

On June 23, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, mediated by US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement, noting that the attacks had stopped.

Five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program were held between Iran and the US on April 12, 19, 26, 11, and 23. The indirect discussions were mediated by Sayyid Badr Albusaid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Oman, and led by the Iranian delegation, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, and the US delegation, US Special Representative for Near Eastern Affairs Steve Witkoff. The 1st, 3rd, and 4th rounds of discussions were held in Muscat, the capital of Oman, while the 2nd and 5th rounds were held in Rome, the capital of Italy.

