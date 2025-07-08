EBRD considering support for greener urban transport in Tajikistan’s Bokhtar
The EBRD is proposing a sovereign loan to Tajikistan to modernize Bokhtar's urban transport. The initiative involves buying electric buses and building infrastructure. This initiative supports sustainable mobility and municipal service improvements nationwide.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy