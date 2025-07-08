Azerbaijan sheds light on number of persons readmitted to country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. As many as 1,696 people from 16 countries were readmitted within the framework of readmission agreements signed by the Republic of Azerbaijan and in force in 2020-2024, the State Migration Service told Trend.

Meanwhile, it was noted that 164 people from 10 countries were readmitted in the first 5 months of 2025.

These persons were readmitted from European countries.

Readmission is the process of returning foreign citizens and stateless persons to the country of which they are citizens or to the country where they previously resided, when their stay on the territory of another country is recognized as illegal.